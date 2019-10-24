Bigg Boss 13 October 24 Update: Angry with insults, Shefali Bagga packs bag to quit show

Conflict, tension, accusations, rising tempers and a lot of drama is in store for Bigg Boss 13 viewers tonight. After an intense day one of the snakes and ladders task, the contestants are using all their might to redeem themselves from the nominations. But the second day brings out the worst in the contestants giving rise to multiple fights.

The day starts with Bigg Boss waking up the contestant with the energetic song, 'Malhari'. Clearly, the house has been divided into two parts, which increases the tension. In the morning, a fight breaks out after Devoleena Bhattacharjee makes it very clear that she will cook food only for her team members and not for anyone from the opposing team.

Asim Riaz gets restless and starts making his own breakfast. Shehnaaz Kaur Gill intervenes and shifts the pans kept on the gas stove and in the bargain ends up dropping a pan filled with oil and mustard seeds on the ground. The verbal fight escalates and the two groups decide to cook separately going forward.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra

In the middle of the day, Bigg Boss resumes the snakes and ladders task one last time. Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz and Asim re-group to strategise on how to play the second leg of the game. But in no time, the fight gets nasty again. Each group concentrates on destroying the ladders while protecting whatever they have managed to make.



Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz tries to instigate Siddharth Dey by threatening to throw mud at him. But Siddharth gets aggressive and makes comments targeting Shehnaaz. Simultaneously, Asim gets aggressive towards Mahira Sharma and starts throwing chunks of mud at her. When the first dice roll happens Arti Singh decides to give Shehnaaz a chance and she gets on the sixth number on the scoreboard. As the contestants get more agitated, Bigg Boss decides to put the task on hold, once again. Shehnaaz breaks down and throws an attack at Shefali Bagga.



Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee

The verbal attack takes on full speed and things soon get out of control. Everyone tries to calm each other down, but Shefali can't take the insults she was subjected to and in all her anger starts packing her bags.

Will Shefali Bagga quit the show? Will the contestants make peace with each other?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates