Bigg Boss 13 October 9 Update: Arti Singh accuses Koena Mitra of playing a dirty game

The competition is getting intense and the sword of nomination is hanging on a few heads, already. Leaving innocence behind, the contestants have been clinging onto their competitive spirit for safety. Waking up to 'Tum hi ho bandhu, sakha tumhi' Bigg Boss had a hidden message for all the housemates. Relationship dynamics have been changing by the minute and masks have been lifted.

The fight to become Rani no. 1 is in full swing and everyone seems to be pulling out their best card in to win. Planning and plotting seems to be the flavour of the day as contestants are grappling with fierce plans and baseless promises. The girls are trying hard to convince the boys for one more chance to defend the title.

Koena Mitra is riding high on Paras Chhabra's commitment that he is going to stand by her and help her become the queen. Arti Singh, another strong contender on the other hand also speaks to Paras hoping to win his support. Similarly, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill are teaming up to play in favour of Devoleena Bhattacharjee or Arti.



Mahira Sharma, Dalljiet Kaur and Shefali Bagga.

As the day progresses, Sidharth Shukla announces the second round of the 'Rani No.1 task' and girls change into their 'Rani' costumes to once again get locked in the dungeon. To everyone's surprise, this time boys will be seen making their game plan to conclude the task on the basis of mutual understanding.

The task takes an ugly turn as Arti and Keona blow out in a heated argument, where the former is seen accusing Koena of playing a dirty game. She also accuses Koena of changing sides when it comes to her selfish reasons.



Dalljiet Kaur and Mahira Sharma

In the course of the task, Rashami Desai also vents and expresses her trust issues with Arti. However, standing by their decided game plan Siddharth Dey chooses Rashami over Shefali Bagga and gives her a chance to break one girl's pot. This decision of Siddhartha Dey upset's Shefali.



Shefali Bagga and Siddharth Dey

Amidst all the fights and bitterness post the task, the housemates will also be seen trying their best to work out their relationships and solve misunderstandings created. Devoleena and Dalljiet Kaur will be seen bringing Arti and Rashami together to resolve their issues. On the other hand, Arti will be seen talking to Sidharth Shukla and convincing him to calm down in the game.

Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh

Will the queen be decided strategically or emotionally? What will be the big twist that will break the trust built?

