Bigg Boss 13: 'Oh My God! I am a single mother', did not want to play this card, says Dalljiet Kaur
The first contestant to get eliminated from the Bigg Boss 13 house is Dalljiet Kaur. After getting evicted, she got in an exclusive conversation with mid-day.com
Things have spiced up inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. The first week went smooth without any eliminations, while the second week came as a shocker when Dalljiet Kaur's name was announced as the evicted contestant. The television actress is unhappy and thinks that it was too soon for her to be thrown out of the Bigg Boss 13 house. In an exclusive interview with mid-day.com, Dalljiet expressed all her emotions and vent her thoughts about the conspiracy planned amongst the contestants and the fakeness.
Excerpts from the interview:
Did the elimination come as a shocker to you?
I am extremely disappointed because I feel that I shouldn't have been evicted in the first week. I was very real and out of the fake connections that were being made inside the house, I should have been given the opportunity to explore the real connections I made.
Did you even in hindsight think that you would have such a short journey inside the Bigg Boss 13 house?
No, not at all. In fact, I was sure that I would go ahead. After coming out of the house, I got to know that I was being written about, I was trending. I also received good responses online. There were so many fake relations and fake fights in the house. To become a part of that mess was weird for me. Many were falling in love in the first week itself ad breaking up in the second week. This is not something that happens in real life. The connections that I was developing were very strong and real. I did not get enough time. So, I am very disappointed.
Are you happy with the decision, do you think it's fair?
I definitely feel that the decision is unfair. As an actor, I know that I have a good fanbase. Maybe, my fans wanted me to participate in every fight but because I could see that everything is fake, I couldn't participate in it actively. I have gone beyond my comfort zone and did a lot inside the house, whether it was showing your strength in the task, or if it's about participating in the task through mental strength or if it's about the tea leaves, flour or dragging my son's name in between to create drama, I have gone beyond my comfort zone and done many things. My relationships had just started developing. So, I think it was too early.
Who, according to you should have been evicted?
I have nothing personal with Koena Mitra but as a contestant, she wasn't contributing much. She would say that she'll play but she wouldn't help anyone in the chores nor was she doing anything to build connections. I felt that she was all over the place but wasn't doing anything. I was expecting Koena or Shefali Bagga's eviction.
In the little time that you spent inside, do you think you were able to create some real connections?
Absolutely! When I met Sidharth Shukla initially, I thought he was very rude and arrogant because of his persona. Later, I realised that he is a very real person. Whatever he says, is on point. He's very vocal about his likes and dislikes. With all that I could gather, he wasn't being fake and was in no mood to create fake relationships. So, I felt a strong connection with him. Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Aarti Singh, Mahira Sharma, I knew these people a little from before, so, the relationship was developing. Despite knowing that Paras Chhabra was doing everything for the game, and had calculated moves, still, I felt that our connection was real. But now, I realise that it was all fake. Paras has entered into a very fake world, and even Shenaaz Kaur Gill feels that by being fake you can entertain the audience. I'm very curious to know if it works this way.
A person, who you think has the potential to win?
Sidharth Shukla. He is anyway a very strong player but the good thing is he is not trying to play.
Is that because you think he is playing safe?
No. I think whenever he gets into a mess, he proves his point. Or else, he doesn't interfere. He is not bothered about anybody's impression, which is great.
Name a person, who you think is playing safe?
Everybody is playing safe. Paras, I think wants to remain in everybody's good books but isn't loyal to anybody. Even Shehnaaz, in front of Salman Khan, says that she doesn't understand anything and is very desi. In reality, she isn't like this. She has seen the world and knows what she is doing. She is entertaining by putting up acts, which I think is being liked by the audience.
What could be the reason behind your eviction, according to you?
When I had signed the show, I told them (Bigg Boss makers) very clearly that I am interested in making connections but I won't even be the one, who would start fighting from the moment I step inside. I am a bit reserved, I take time to open up but within two weeks I was very proud of myself that I could come out of my comfort zone. I think I should have participated even in the fake fights which I found to be dumb.
Now, when you look back, what better could you have done?
I don't think so because the timing of my elimination was very wrong. In two weeks, during the queen task, nobody took my name. In the pot-breaking task, nobody took my name, not because I was invisible but because nobody had anything against me. My relationship was brewing with everybody. It must not have been seen on the television in forty minutes but in those 24 hours, it was building. And, from this week onwards, it would have reflected in the tasks and fights as well.
Your son was also dragged in the play, do you think that was fair to do?
Not at all. I had decided, and even my fans did not want me to portray myself as a weak person. Like, 'Oh My God! I am a single mother. Oh My God! I am divorced.' When I tell my girl fans online that you'll be strong, so, even I wanted to live that way. It was very easy for me, as an actor to cry and grab the emotions. Had I cried for Jaydon, memes would have been created on me. All this was very easy, not some rocket science but I did not want to do all this. I was getting very angry that others were highlighting this topic. I am an actor, I can cry without glycerine. I was obviously missing Jaydon. If I had to show that, it wasn't difficult. I should have given more time or the people who are real and not all over the place but slowly they are coming out. I am not saying three months but little more time should have been given to me.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Bigg Boss 13 has just started and it's a good idea to get acquainted with this season's contestants before you start watching the reality TV show. The first contestant we'll talk about is Arti Singh. Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek's sister and Govinda's niece, Arti is a television actress who has acted in popular TV shows like Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Uttaran, Sasural Simar Ka, and more recently in Udaan.
(All pictures/Instagram: colorstv)
-
Colors TV introduced Abu Malik as 'Sur Aur Swag Ke Maalik' and someone who's 'full of pagalpan.' It remains to be seen how much craziness Malik can actually bring in the Bigg Boss house. Abu Malik is a music composer and Anu Malik's brother. Abu has even written a book named 'Rantings of a Mad Man' which was launched by Anu Malik, and has performed in music shows all over the world with Bollywood celebrities.
-
Coming to Asim Riaz, he's a model and has modelled for some of the topmost brands. Asim is one of the five men who have joined the Bigg Boss 13 house. On the first day itself, Asim and another contestant, Paras Chhabra, got into a war of words. Looks like Asim Riaz is not afraid to get down and fight hard for a long-term place in the BB house.
-
Next up, Dalljiet Kaur. Dalljiet is known for playing the antagonist, Antara Jindal, in the popular television drama Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The makers introduced her through an emotional video in which she spoke about her separation and being a single mother. Prior to Bigg Boss, Dalljiet has been a contestant on reality TV shows like Nach Baliye 4 and Nachle Ve Season 3.
-
Devoleena Bhattacharjee became a household name with her portrayal of Gopi in the television show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She has now become a part of Bigg Boss 13 and believes her honesty will go a long way into making her the winner. In an exclusive chat with mid-day.com, Devoleena said, "I will just be the way I am, and I'll do my tasks, and do what a good contestant should do to be there."
-
Koena Mitra, who's still hugely popular for her dance number O Saki Saki, had disappeared from the big screen for a while. Introducing her, the makers said, "Inke aane par sabke dil mein baji guitar! Bong bombshell #KoenaMitra ne kiya hai #BiggBoss13 ke ghar mein pravesh." Now, it remains to be seen if the stunning actress can make a mark in the BB house.
-
Mahira Sharma was the first female contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house this season. Known for her performance in the hugely popular TV show, Kundali Bhagya, the actress was handed 'bathroom duty' on the show. Mahira, who hails from Jammu & Kashmir, caused quite a stir in the first episode itself when she called contestant Asim Riaz 'bhai' because he, too, hails from J&K.
-
Paras Chhabra is a television personality, model and actor. Chhabra was part of the fifth season of Splitsvilla and also won it. The actor-model is also known for the TV show Badho Bahu in which he played Tejinder, and other shows such as Hamari Adhuri Kahani and Karn Sangini.
-
Rashami Desai needs no introduction. Known for her roles in beloved TV serials like Uttaran, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and Naagin 3, Rashami Desai is the kind of contestant who enters a contest determined to win it. There were also rumours that she and her rumoured boyfriend Arhaan will tie the knot inside the house. But in a chat with mid-day.com, Rashami said, "Sometimes, you know, people just want to speak about something. First, let the show start."
-
Shefali Bagga is a popular news anchor with a leading news channel. The makers of Bigg Boss 13 introduced her saying, "Har kisse ka karegi khulasa apne reporter style mein, ye hai @shefalibaggaofficial. Inka anokha andaaz dikhega only on #BiggBoss13." Shefali already has close to 40k followers on Instagram, and now that she's part of one of India's favourite reality TV shows, that number is bound to hit the roof.
-
Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is a Punjabi singer and actress who entered the Bigg Boss house with a bang. She sang the song Dil Diya Gallan for Salman Khan on the BB stage. Apparently, Shehnaaz calls herself the Katrina Kaif of Punjab. Considering the chutzpah she displayed in the launch episode of Bigg Boss 13, we think Shehnaaz is a contestant to watch out for.
-
Siddharth Dey is a writer who has written content for a few shows. Incidentally, Dey has written the first two episodes of the first season of Bigg Boss. Dey is an engineer by education, but moved to Mumbai to become an actor. Destiny, however, had other plans for him as he ended up writing content for Shah Rukh Khan's live show. The first writer ever to be a housemate in Bigg Boss, we'll wait and watch how he writes his own journey on the show.
-
Another Siddharth in this season of Bigg Boss, Siddharth Shukla is a TV actor who has a huge fan following. He is known for his roles in shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. In 2014, Shukla made his big-screen debut in a supporting role in Shashank Khaitan's romantic comedy Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Prior to BB13, Shukla has been a part of reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, India's Got Talent 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, and a host on India's Got Talent 7.
India's favourite reality TV show, Bigg Boss, premiered its 13th season yesterday, September 29, hosted by the inimitable Salman Khan. From popular television names like Devoleena Bhattacharjee to fairly obscure ones like Abu Malik, the Bigg Boss house this time around, too, is a hodgepodge of interesting personalities. So before you get into the groove of the show, we quickly introduce you to the contestants.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla compares Mahira's face with her shoes