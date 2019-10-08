Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill breakup in the house

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill accepted that they like each other. Their fondness towards each other is beyond liking, which is visible to the entire housemates. Joining Salman Khan on the weekend episode was Bigg Boss 12 runner-up Hina Khan. She showed a video to the audience where she proved her point of Paras and Shehnaaz having a thing for each other.

In the video, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Paras Chhabra were seen spending some quality time with each other while they had a discussion. During the chat, the two were seen holding each other's hands. However, to shy away from the prying eyes of the camera, the duo kept a pillow over their hands. The video surely looked cute and post that, Paras and Shehnaaz couldn't stop blushing.

However, things took an ugly turn when they were asked to do the 'Dil Ki Khidki' task. In the two confession windows were Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz, while Paras asked them questions. During the task, Shehnaaz confessed that she isn't loyal to anyone, whereas Paras revealed that his feelings and attraction for her were special.

Paras chooses Mahira over Shehnaaz and nominates the latter for elimination. He shuts the window for Shehnaaz. This leaves the latter heartbroken, and she says, "Paras, you broke my heart twice." Later, they both hug and cry.

What exactly happened between them and what made Paras nominate Shehnaaz and later cry on her shoulder? Everything will get cleared on tonight's (Tuesday, October 8, 2019) episode.

In the earlier episodes, Paras has also confessed his love for Shehnaaz. While the 'sanskaari playboy' claims of being single, his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri is out and about telling the media that he is still her boyfriend.

Let's wait for time to unfold the truth!

