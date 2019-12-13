Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra decides to punish Asim Riaz for breaking the house rules

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

With every passing day in Bigg Boss S13, the stakes are getting higher for the celebrity contestants not just inside the house but in the secret room as well. Recently, Asim and co. have been seen having a gala time after the temporary exit of Paras and Sidharth. In the latest clip of Unseen Undekha on VOOT, Paras is seen strategizing and telling Sidharth how he is going to punish everyone who breaks the house rules once he is back in the show.

Paras starts the conversation by pointing out that Sidharth did not punish anyone during his captaincy and mentions that he has already thought of interesting ways to punish the rule offenders. Sidharth who is now in good terms with Paras responds, "Everyone has worked, if they hadn't, I would've punished them, but it's nothing like that."

Reacting to this, Paras says that he will punish everyone who is found sleeping and further adds, "I have some really good punishments, at least 5-6 of them. I'll give them punishments that are doable but irritating and time taking." He goes on to reveal a special punishment for Asim. Paras quips, "I have one punishment for Asim, he's very fond of body-building, right? So be it! I'll give him a bowl, fill it with water, and ask him to do 25 sit-ups. And if he drops even one drop of water, I'll add 10 more."

Well, we all know that taking proper sleep has always been a problem for the celebs inside the house and Paras has a special solution for this as well. A cunning Paras exclaims, "Anyone who sleeps more, I'll remove all the blankets and make them arrange again, and if I spot even one silhouette, will remove them again."

Later in the discussion, Paras mentions, "I have a punishment for everyone, for Shefali, for Jariwala. I'll go to the bathroom, spill the shave lotion on the floor, and ask them to clean it. It should be absolutely neat and clean. While sharing this, he expresses, "But Bigg Boss has to agree that whoever refuses to accept the punishment, Paras will have the power to nominate him or her."

Later in the video, Paras is seen talking about a special kind of punishment, only for the girls while Sidharth listens to him patiently. Watch the complete video exclusively on VOOT's Unseen Undekha and get set for a roller coaster ride as Paras and Sidharth prepare for their return soon.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates