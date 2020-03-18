Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra says he's not going to pay his designers as it was a barter deal

Paras Chhabra of Bigg Boss 13 fame was recently accused by his designers of non-payment of dues, and the actor has now clarified why he won't pay them!

SpotBoyE reported that Tasha and an anonymous girl styled Paras for his show and later refused to pay them and even damaged the clothes. And now, talking to the same portal, the actor has made some things clear.

He said, "Before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house, this stylist came to me and said I will be doing your styling for free as she was looking for building her own profile. So it was always meant to be a barter deal. And the costumes they were sending to me were not even proper. Also, besides these two, I had two more stylists on board. One is from Deli who used to provide me with casual T-shirts and stuff which used to have my slogans on it."

He added, "And these girls used to send me clothes for Friday episode which I was supposed to wear for Weekend Ka Vaar. But if you see closely, maximum times you would have seen me in casual clothes than suits, sent by them. Whatever they used to send me was never my size. In fact, you can ask any contestants inside that how much I used to crib about my clothes being tight. If I would have been out and the stylists would have asked for money I would have straightaway said, 'No' as it was a free deal. All the other contestants who were locked inside the house with me, including Mahira Sharma and rest were paying stylists Rs 30,000 for a month. Still, she has charged Akanksha 1 lakh for two months (October-November) which is coming around 50k."

And finally, he set things straight, "I am not going to pay them as somewhere I feel their intentions are not clear. if it was clear between us before I went inside the house that we will work on a courtesy basis, then what is the money they are asking for?"

Well, it seems the controversy is likely to continue a little longer. Let's see how it all ends and what conclusion comes out! It's going to be a month since the Bigg Boss 13 finale but the contestants continue to stay in the news.

