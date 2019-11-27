MENU

Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra trolled for his personal attacks on Arti Singh

Published: Nov 27, 2019, 11:39 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

What really became a matter of disgrace was Paras commenting on Arti's inner garments during nominations, which made the latter get a panic attack and an emotional breakdown.

Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh
Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh

Bigg Boss 13 has already become infamous for being one of the most controversial seasons in the history of the reality show, and now, the latest episodes have been making quite an uproar due to their unbelievable controversies.

It was food that created a rift and friction between housemates, and now bigger issues like disrespecting women and putting them down have come to the fore. Ex-Splitsvilla winner Paras Chhabra has been called out for his personal attacks on Arti Singh, which hasn't gone down well with a lot of viewers who have time and again criticised many of his actions.

Right from commenting on Shefali Zariwala's closeness with Asim Riaz, body shaming Himanshi Khurana and laughing at Hindustani Bhau's unwarranted remark about Mahira Sharma's lips, viewers feel Paras has crossed the limits of rudeness. What really became a matter of disgrace was Paras commenting on Arti's attire during nominations, which made the latter contestant get a panic attack and an emotional breakdown.

The personal comments passed by Paras have got fans, viewers and Twitterati in a total frenzy, and they are going all out in calling Paras out for what he said. They are also appealing to Bigg Boss to take strict action against him. Here's what people have been tweeting:

 

 

Will Paras and Arti reconcile? Let's wait and watch what happens next on Bigg Boss 13! 

