Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra trolled for his personal attacks on Arti Singh

Bigg Boss 13 has already become infamous for being one of the most controversial seasons in the history of the reality show, and now, the latest episodes have been making quite an uproar due to their unbelievable controversies.

It was food that created a rift and friction between housemates, and now bigger issues like disrespecting women and putting them down have come to the fore. Ex-Splitsvilla winner Paras Chhabra has been called out for his personal attacks on Arti Singh, which hasn't gone down well with a lot of viewers who have time and again criticised many of his actions.

Right from commenting on Shefali Zariwala's closeness with Asim Riaz, body shaming Himanshi Khurana and laughing at Hindustani Bhau's unwarranted remark about Mahira Sharma's lips, viewers feel Paras has crossed the limits of rudeness. What really became a matter of disgrace was Paras commenting on Arti's attire during nominations, which made the latter contestant get a panic attack and an emotional breakdown.

The personal comments passed by Paras have got fans, viewers and Twitterati in a total frenzy, and they are going all out in calling Paras out for what he said. They are also appealing to Bigg Boss to take strict action against him. Here's what people have been tweeting:

Shame on Paras for humiliating a girl & talking abt her undergarments on National television & shame on low-lifes who r mocking #AartiSingh's condition. May u never have to face wat she's facing!!



I'm appalled at Shukla for being so insensitive!#StayStrongAarti#BB13 @ColorsTV — Lubna Lah ðAsim Riaz is Love ð (@Lubna_Lah) November 26, 2019

Shame on paras chabbra #AartiSingh — Unnati Gupta (@Guptaunnati2) November 25, 2019

I will never ever support Wrong..#ParasChhabra was wrong with #ArtiSingh

Talking about personal things n front of all is not done at all..



Very wrong, Now she's having panic attack.. @BiggBoss please take care of @ArtiSingh005 in House..



Get well soon Girl. #BB13 — ÊpooW (@Lost_Tweep) November 25, 2019

Will Paras and Arti reconcile? Let's wait and watch what happens next on Bigg Boss 13!

