Bigg Boss 13 promo: Salman Khan turns station master to speed up the journey

television

Bigg Boss 13 will not see commoners but celebrities as contestants

Salman Khan in a still from Bigg Boss 13 promo. Picture Courtesy: Colors

Finally, the first promo of the most-anticipated and controversial reality shows of the television, Bigg Boss 13 is out. The video has its host Salman Khan promising the audience with fresh events of twists and turns in the thirteenth season. The Bigg Boss journey is all set to begin and will take you on a thrilling ride filled with jolts, surprises, and drama.

In the promo video, seated in a cabin, shaking from the tremors of the train, Salman Khan is seen explaining the concept of the new season and how it will be a fast-moving one causing a lot of anticipation. Talking about the show, the Dabangg actor revealed that the upcoming season will feature only celebrities as contestants and they will get a chance to reach the finale in just four weeks.

Salman Khan is known to add his quirk to whatever he does, and doing the same, he is heard saying, "Yeh season hai mera, bohot hi tedha (This season is mine and very twisted)." Colors shared the clip on their Twitter handle and asked the viewers to buck up to get entertained with Bigg Boss 13.

While Salman Khan will flag off this exciting voyage, the contestants will have to put their best foot forward as the destination will be closer than ever before. The newest season of Bigg Boss will pack a punch with an all celebrity season raising the bar of excitement right from the beginning. Up till now, all of Bigg Boss' seasons were shot in Lonavala. However, this time, it will be shot at a studio in Mumbai.

As the new Bigg Boss season is gearing to go, fasten your safety belts and enjoy the entertaining ride. Colors' Bigg Boss 13 will have a set made in Mumbai. Until now, it was shot in Lonavala.

Speculations are rife that the contestants participating this time are, Zareen Khan, Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Warina Hussain, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ankita Lokhande, Rakesh Vashisth, Mahika Sharma, Danny D, Jeet Chirag Paswan, Vijender Singh, Rahul Khandelwal, Himansh Kohli, Mahima Chaudhary, Meghna Malik, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Dayanand Shetty, Faizy Boo, Ritu Beri, Sonal Chauhan, Fazilpuria and Siddharth Shukla.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan shoots for the promo of the reality show

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

With inputs from IANS