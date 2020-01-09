Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai calls Sidharth Shukla a good person, we are surprised!

Actors Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla might have been co-stars at one point of time but on Bigg Boss, they made headlines with their ugly fights.

For a change, in an upcoming episode, Rashami is seen referring to Sidharth as a very good person. However, did she mean it?

Diving into the episode revealed that comedian Paritosh Tripathi will lighten up things in the Bigg Boss house by hosting a comedy night for the controversial show's contestants, and the housemates will be asked to crack jokes, too.

In a clip of the show that has gone viral, Rashami is seen addressing Sidharth, saying: "Sidharth, you are a very good person." Their fellow contestants cheer for her. Then Rashami adds: "Joke over."

Going by their frequent fights, the former Dil Se Dil Tak co-stars only have bitterness for each other. During the course of the show, Sidharth had taken 'This kind of a girl' jibe at Rashami. He had also brought up their past by claiming that she had stalked him all the way to Goa once.

