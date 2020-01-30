Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai fans never felt Arhaan Khan was her type
Some fans and wellwishers of Rashami Desai are happy as she has realised housemate Arhaan Khan is not her type on Bigg Boss season 13.
Some fans and wellwishers of Rashami Desai are happy as she has realised housemate Arhaan Khan is not her type on Bigg Boss season 13.
"#RashamiDesai REVEALS Arhaan Khan is NOT her type.happy for u @ImRashamiDesai at last u heard what I said long back to you..remember I am your brother and I can't c u in any trouble God Bless. #BigBoss13 #ArhaanKhan you selfish man stay away from her now or I fuck your happiness, a tweeted a user named @waahhiidalikhan.
It seems some friends had always warned her against him.
"I just can't forget that night when u bought him to our anniversary party. I told u very same night he is not the right man for u . Today I thank God u understood what I mean," added @waahhiidalikhan.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe