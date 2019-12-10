Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai is mighty upset with Shehnaaz Gill

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bigg Boss S13 has broken all records of popularity and viewerships and the credit goes to the interesting twists and one after the other shocking incidents in this year's celebrity express. One recent incident that came to light is Rashami's hairline fracture. In the latest clip of VOOT's Unseen Undekha, inmates are seen having a serious discussion with Rashami about her decision of walking out of the show.

Talking about the reaction of Shehnaaz and other members on Rashami's injury, Shefali comments, "Hurt already? Have some compassion. Whatever has happened has happened because of you, that someone has suffered a fracture in her finger." She further blames Shehnaaz's outlook and says, "You aren't even feeling sorry from inside."

Rashami responds to Shefali saying she would not like to promote such aggression in the house. She adds, "I don't want to promote such shit. I know they wouldn't have done anything good for me outside either. I even have to answer all those people too." Arhaan, who is back in the show, tries to calm down Rashami and comments, 'You aren't answerable to anybody, relax and don't think too much about it."

Shefali, who is now playing the game on her own conditions, specifies,"Because nobody has a gun pointed on his head. First, talk, and then decide what has to be done. You don't think how they are projecting you and how you are looking." To this, Rashami further clarifies, "No, I don't think about all these things, I have a lot of patience, much beyond their imagination. But when I become my real self, I do it very silently."

Shefali then points out that patience is sometimes considered to be your weakness in the house. But the very next moment, Rashami makes it very clear that she is going to keep silent and will definitely give it back. She quips, "I'll do it very silently, even their families wouldn't come to know and she would cry for the rest of her life."

Meanwhile, Himanshi, who is also considered to be a major rival of Shehnaaz, shares her feelings about her fight with Shehnaaz where she pushed her. She expresses, "I was scolded that I broke a rule and pushed her, but it was almost a year-long frustration." Further pointing out at Shehnaaz, Himanshi adds, "Hers is still going on."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates