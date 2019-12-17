Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai pours her heart out, says she can't hurt anyone

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bigg Boss is nothing without its controversies, right? Fights, abuses, rivalries and shocking revelations have made season 13 of the reality show one of the most interesting and fun out of all seasons. Rashami Desai is one contestant who has been very calm and composed throughout the season. Now, in an Unseen Undekha video on VOOT, Rashami is seen discussing the reason behind the same with Vikas Gupta.

Vikas starts the conversation in the presence of Madhurima and mentions, "Humari personalities kaafi similar hain (our personalities are very similar) in terms of giving and in terms of love." Responding to Vikas's statement Rashami points out "Giving and somewhere what you think, I think the same way. But the beauty about you is that you know how to execute it. I don't like to execute it."

Here, wild card entrant Madhurima enters the conversation and shares, "Jab evict ka hua tha na tab (when evictions were happening) no one was talking to me properly. Sab log na aise ignore kar rahe the (everyone was ignoring me)." Referring to Rashami and Vikas, a thankful Madhurima further adds, "She never ignored and you never ignored. You were just jaise pehle the waise hi, baki sab dekh ke aise nikal rahe the ki matlab jaane wali hai (you both were how you were before, everyone else was walking away from me as if I was going to get evicted)." Rashami also expresses that she was the only one who said Madhurima won't get evicted.

Later in the conversation, Vikas tells Madhurima, "Rashami na, jisko pyaar karti hai uske liye itna protective hoti hai ki woh apni har conversation mein usko accha dikhane ki koshish karti hai, jo ki main karta raha hun life bhar (Rashami only says good things about the people she loves, which is what I've been doing too my entire life)."

Rashami then goes on to talk about her trait and adds, "Mera na ek cheez hai (A thing about me is) I don't know I am pouring my heart out. Main kisika bura nahi kar sakti hun. Mujhse hota nahi hai. Main kya karti hun ya toh silently cheezein karti hun ya fir complete hat jati hun (I can't hurt anyone; it's just not me. I either do things silently or I completely back off)."

In his response, mastermind Vikas Gupta quips, "Chalo ek baat batata hun. Koi bhi cheez karogi na life main tum kisi ka bura toh hoga. Tumne ye chai pee ya last jo Sohan papdi khai tumne kisi ka toh bura kiya jisko khaani thi usko nahi mili (Let me tell you one thing. Whatever you do in life, someone will be affected because of it. You drank this tea or ate the last of the soan papdi, you have hurt someone because that person wanted that tea or soan papdi)."

Vikas then comes up with a bit of priceless advice for Rashami and suggests, "Always look things from the perspective that any action that you take which does not hurt anyone else mentally, physically or emotionally, you are allowed to do."

Will Vikas's advice help Rashami get out of her own shadow and perform better?

