Bigg Boss 13 romances gets hotter, spicier

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A peck on the cheek, holding of hands or getting intimate under a blanket. "Bigg Boss" is getting hotter and spicier by the day, as the mercury dips.

"Bigg Boss 13" has real-life couple Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan as contestants this year. It couldn't get more romantic than Arhaan going down on his knees to propose to Rashami. Although his ladylove said "I love you", she refused to accept the ring. Still, the love continues to grow between them. They are often seen holding each other's hands, planting a kiss on the forehead or the cheek and hugging.

Former couple Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli had bitter fight on their previous dance-based reality show. The fight went on in the "Bigg Boss" house too. After spending some time together, things have gotten slightly better between them. Recently, they were even spotted sleeping next to each other, cuddling and getting cosy under a blanket.

Going back in time, previous seasons of the Salman Khan-hosted controversial show also had contestants who raised the temperature inside the house by their cosy moments.

One of the memorable moments was Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rohatgi dipping in a swimming pool.

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra had also set the house on fire with their sizzling chemistry. Be it day or night time, they were seen kissing a number of times.

Gautam Gulati and Diandra Soares got "too close" inside the house's bathroom too.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon were also talk of the town for their intimate moments.

They continued to keep their romance alive even after the end of the show though they are no longer together now.

Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel raised the temperature with their hot romance during their stay in the house even though it all fizzled out after their exit from the show.

Tanisha Mukerji and Armaan Kohli didn't shy away from discussing sex or getting intimate while shooting for the show.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates