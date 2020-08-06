Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz attacked while cycling; shows his bruises on video

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up and model-actor Asim Riaz was recently attacked while he was cycling in the streets. Asim took to his Instagram stories to recount the horrible experience and also showed his bruises on the video. The actor has been injured quite a bit on his back, his knees, thighs and shoulder.

Recounting the incident, Asim Riaz says on video, "Alright guys what's happening, I was cycling right now and some guys came on a bike and hit me from behind, not from the front..." He then proceeds to show his bruises and adds with a laugh, "Everything is cool, I still don't give a..."

It's not yet clear who it was that attacked Asim Riaz in the middle of the street and why. Asim's fans started trending the hashtag #GetWellSoonAsim on Twitter and sent good wishes to the actor. We, too, hope Asim Riaz feels better and the perpetrators are caught soon.

This incident comes after another TV actor, Ansh Bagri, was attacked by a group of men outside his home in Delhi a few days ago. Recalling the incident, Ansh said, "On Saturday, a few men came to my home and they said that they wanted to talk to me. I went outside and could see this contractor making a video and these men started gathering around me. I sensed something was wrong and immediately, I called the police and they said they were on their way. After asking these men what they wanted, I thought I should go back inside. As I turned, one man pushed me and around 8-10 of them started beating me up."

