Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan dons chef's hat; adds spice and sugar

Salman Khan is back as a host for one of the most controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss. The actor is all set to host its thirteenth season, and Bigg Boss 13 will have celebrities and not commoners in its house. Sounds exciting, doesn't it?

The show definitely is a talking point on breakfast and dinner tables. It increases the appetite for gossip and makes dinner table conversations even spicier. To increase the excitement, the unprecedented host of the show, Salman Khan shot a promo.

Serving a platter of surprises, excitement, and drama, the upcoming season of Bigg Boss will be packed with elements of spice and unpredictability. Dressed in a chef's jacket in the promo, Salman was seen cooking Khichdi and Raita showcasing how the new season will leave the contestants baffled with its unending twists. With the anticipation of a major twist approaching, the inmates will have to up their game from the word go.

Also, the channel took to their Twitter account to announce that some surprise is on its way for the viewers.

Reportedly, the makers are all set with a unique theme. The contestants will be divided into teams of two (Players and Ghosts), with six players in each group. They will be unaware about each other and the task of the players would be to unmask ghost and make their way inside the house while Ghost needs to stay unmask and stop players from entering.

In a turn of fresh events, for its first, Salman Khan himself gets the authority of eliminating the contestant performing poorly in the first week. This year Bigg Boss 13 has its house stationed in Mumbai, Film City located in Goregaon and not in its patent Ambey Valley house in Lonavala.

With drama being whipped up at every step of the season, the viewers can look forward to a lot of fun and excitement.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates