Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan is all set for the Grand Finale, are you?

Bigg Boss 13 has truly turned out to be the most successful, controversial, and talked-about season of all time. Good thing it has happened during the time of social media, where both fans and critics can discuss and debate about the contestants and potential winners.

Talking about the host, it has been a decade since Salman Khan has been hosting the show since he has a fantastic connect with the viewers and the contestants. In one of the previous episodes, he even got emotional when a video played out his journey on the show from 2010 to 2020. He's unlikely to be replaced by the makers now.

Today is the grand finale and we are hardly some hours away from knowing the winner, but Bhai took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself and as expected, he looked really handsome and dapper. He captioned the post- Grand Finale.

Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Grand Finale #BiggBoss A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) onFeb 15, 2020 at 6:32am PST

The season finale is likely to be full of glitz and razzmatazz and will see some thunderous performances by the contestants and lots of fun and frolic by the actor and some surprising acts. All the fans of the reality show are hooked to the concept of Bigg Boss ever since it has begun, and given how infectious this season has been, it's fair to say this has been the best season of all time, as stated above. Who are you putting your money on?

