Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan to console Rashami Desai inside the house

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After disclosing shocking details about Arhaan's past to Rashami Desai on last night's episode of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan will go inside the house to console the actress. During Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday, Salman revealed to Rashami that Arhaan is already married and is a father of a child. Salman lashed out at Arhaan for hiding the truth from Rashami.

After hearing about it, Rashami started crying. Now Colors TV has released a new promo of the controversial reality show, showing Salman Khan entering the house and consoling heartbroken Rashami.

The video posted with a caption: "@BeingSalmanKhan phoche ghar mein, aur @TheRashamiDesai se ki A#ArhaanKhan ke past ki baatein, kya hoga iska asar unke rishte par?"

The promo begins with Salman entering the house and sits with the couple in the garden area and questions Arhaan saying, "Aapne beech ka bataya aur pehle ka nahi bataya." He further adds, "It is the silliest mistake that you have done."

Arhaan apologises to Salman and said: "Bhai, ho gayi galti."

After that Rashami breaks down saying, "Ek aadmi ne mere liye itna kuch kiya, saari cheeze sahi thi phir ye kyun chhupaya?" Salman then hugs and consoles Rashami.

Wild card entry Arhaan has been cosying up to Rashami ever since he entered the house, and his public display of attention towards Rashami has been noticed by all. The drama had reached its peak when Arhaan proposed to Rashami, who, however, did not give any reply at that very moment.

Apart from host Salman Khan, Twitterati was highly disappointed and furious as well trended the #StayStrongRashami in the actress' support.

A fan tweeted: "#StayStrongRashami Don't be sad...we completely support you."

While some tweeple lash out at BigBoss makers and tweeted out saying that this is all scripted to just gain TRPs. A user wrote, "Abh Sab theek hojayega dono ke beech toh Pakka scripted hai yeh drama."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates