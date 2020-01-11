Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill gives some relationship advice to Vishal and Madhurima

Bigg Boss has helped ignite or reignite the love for a lot of couples in the house over the various seasons. This season, in particular, has seen the budding romance of Rashami and Arhaan which ultimately culminated into a proposal and simultaneously inspired the reignition of the romance between Madhurima and Vishal. In the latest clip of Unseen Undekha on VOOT, catch Shehnaaz, Vishal and Madhurima have a candid conversation about the couple and how they are with each other.

Shehnaaz starts the conversation by saying, "I really like when you sit there and hug each other, I really like it, truly like watching couples together." Vishal picks up the conversation and complains about Madhurima, "I explained this to her, but she fails to understand. I say fight, and if you're angry, just come and sit on my lap, and see how I cheer you up again. She'll run away, keep fighting, and no matter how much I try to make her understand, won't come back. It's always a matter of only two hours but she'll be upset for 24.

Shehnaaz defends Madhurima, "You know she loves you, right? She really loves you. Never lose her. There are a lot of couples loitering and roaming around together, but the ones we feel for na, whatever that may be, that feeling comes very rarely."

We have to agree with Shehnaaz, the couple is just so cute! Hoping it lasts this time around, watch Unseen Undekha exclusively on VOOT and catch all the latest gossip around the various couples in the house.

