Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill reveals a shocking detail about herself

Bigg Boss house has so far revealed many different shades and backstories of the contestants and the viewers just can't stop asking for more. Shehnaaz, the crowned entertainer of the house is also one of those contestants who was initially not a public figure but has surely earned a loyal fanbase. In the recent clip of Unseen Undekha on VOOT, Shehnaaz reveals some unknown facts about her life.

When Vishal asks her who is she more close to, Dad or Mom, Shehnaaz without a thought responds "Ask who do I believe in more" and adds "My mother, because she's my life." Vishal further questions "I'm just asking casually, but I hope everything is fine at hom. To which Shehnaaz answers "Not earlier, but everything is fine now. If I go now, I'll straight away go home. Earlier, I was angry and left." Later in the conversation, Shehnaaz reveals that she did not even complete her college. "I didn't even complete my third year in college, came to the industry.

Here, Vishal tries to explain Shehnaaz that she should have completed here education first to which Shehnaaz responds "It's not important for me. Industry became a lot more important. I was working and making money, what else do I want!."

Not just this, the conversation leads to Vishal mentioning that her song is a big hit with 10 million views and how Salman Sir acknowledged this on the show. The new buddies continue to talk about more interesting stuff as Shehnaaz asks Vishal what he has to say about her looks.

Well, all we can say after listening to Shehnaaz is that she is very passionate about her work and it will be interesting to see how her career takes off from here.

