Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill - The blurring lines of love and obsession

Singer and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is an entertainer and a player, emotional and possessive. She has now started to become a reflection of an obsessive lover. In the latest episode, Shehnaaz was seen confessing her feelings for actor and housemate Sidharth Shukla, by saying "I love you", and then behaving like an obsessive lover.

After she professes her love for him, Sidharth replied: "Theek hai (It is fine)". This irks the Punjabi singer, who was seen asking him to say he loves her, too. She even threatened to hit herself if he doesn't. Shehnaaz also gives a tight hug to Sidharth, and asks him to hug her in return.

After dilly-dallying a bit, Sidharth hugged her back, and even said, "I love you too". In another instance, Shehnaaz told Sidharth that she is not interested to win the game but she wants to win him over. On Weekend Ka Vaar episode, show host Salman Khan told Sidharth that Shehnaaz is in love with him, adding: "It is a bad one." Salman also asked Sidharth to handle things carefully.

All these instances make one wonder about the value of mutual consent. It gets highlighted when Paras Chhabra continues to show admiration for Mahira Sharma by planting kisses on her cheek despite her pleas, asking him to refrain from such PDA.

In fact, netizens are also pointing at the same, and some are left wondering if they were watching Bigg Boss or dating reality show Splitsvilla.

"Shouldn't #SidharthShukla also clearly and firmly tell it to #ShehnazGill that he does not love her in that way and that she should stop all this now? No point beating around the bush, all this is getting psychotic now," one said.

One user wrote: "Its high time now #shehnaaz should stop doing this #sidnaaz drama and focus on her game ... its getting boring now to see them doing all of the same drama everyday", while another said: "Only Asim Riaz Deserves!! And Yea Please for god sake stop your third class Splitsvilla. You're breaking record of Splitsvilla."

