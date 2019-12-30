Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla claims Rashami Desai stalked him till Goa

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Bigg Boss 13 hate story of housemates Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai has taken a new turn. This time, Sidharth has claimed that his friend-turned-foe Rashami has stalked him in the past, and on one occasion followed him all the way to Goa.

Sidharth makes his revelation in an upcoming episode when someone asks a question about his ongoing ugly fight with Rashami. "Rashami ji ne pitara khola hai (Rashami has opened up Pandora's box)", Sidharth replies. To this Rashami, interrupting him, says: "Hamari aapas main bani nahi hai (we did not get along)".

At this, Sidharth loses his cool and asks: "Apko bataoon kab-kab bani hai, kya-kya bani hai? Nahin na (should I reveal what all has happened and when)?"

He adds: "Peechhe aati hai khudh... Goa tak pahunch gayi thi (She follows me... once followed me till Goa)!"

Rashami retorts: "Kutte bhaunkte hain toh AC gadi mein nikal jaana chahiye (let the dogs bark, you should just keep driving in an AC car.")

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates