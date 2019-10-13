Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla tries to break Rashami and Devoleena's bond

The express season of Bigg Boss S13 is driving the housemates crazy and in no time we have witnessed a mixed bag of love, grief, sorrows, and fights inside the house.

As the stress between Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla grows, things seem to have gone far worse as the two try their best to knock each other and move forward in the game.

While Rashami helps Mahira apply nail paint, she expresses her grief about Sidharth Shukla, "Main kahin bhi jaaun mere peeche peeche chod deta hai, Aarti aur Sana ko." To which Mahira consoles her and says, "Aap Itna stress mat lo."

Rashami with a sigh expresses that, "Maine Debo ko bol diya tha ki yeh tujhe aur mujhe tudwa raha hai." She further says, "Agar makeup karte time usne tujhe kuch aakar bol diya, tujhe uski baat bhi sahi lag jaegi. Toh experience ke saath hi aage badhna hoga na."

Rashami is vexed with Sidharth Shukla and she vents out saying "Ganda aadmi hai." Expressing further, she mummers to Mahira that Sidharth Shukla's cheap tricks to win the show should be exposed.

Things are heating up in the house and these popular celebrities have geared up to knock each other and win the show. Watch the growing grief between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai on Bigg Boss's Unseen Undekha exclusively on VOOT.

