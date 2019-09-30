Bigg Boss 13: The mystery behind the third bathroom revealed

Salman Khan returned to host his tenth season of the immensely successful, popular and controversial Bigg Boss, a show that has become the nation's guilty pleasure. The concept of this reality show is highly contagious and hardcore fans cannot afford to miss seeing a bunch of celebrity contestants screaming on top of their lungs and creating an incessant ruckus.

This time, the makers have opted for the same concept of bringing 13 celebrities under one roof, unlike the commoners vs contestants concept that backfired last season, and a lot of other changes have been made too. The set has been erected in Mumbai's Film City as opposed to Lonavala every year, and there's a 'Maalkin' of the house too, to spy on the contestants. This 'Maalkin is Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel.

Wait, there's more. This time, there are not two but as many as three washrooms in the house. One for the men, the second for the women and the third one for... surprise surprise, sources have finally unveiled the curtains over the suspense and revealed that the third washroom is for the Queen of the House. Every week, the contestants will nominate the queen of the house based on her weekly performance and she'll be entitled exclusively to that washroom. Isn't that a truly hatke idea?

One more change the makers have made in 2019 is that the first finale will happen within four weeks from the commencement of the show, which means by the end of October. All these changes only signify Bigg Boss 13 is going to be or has the potential to be the most successful season of all time.

