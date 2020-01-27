Bigg Boss 13: This season got all the more exciting with the introduction of the Connections Week

We have seen the connections and dynamics constantly changing inside the Bigg Boss house and this week, a new twist is going to be introduced that will put the contestants' connections to test. Following the family week will be the Connections Week wherein the contestants' friends and family members will enter the house for a week to support them in tasks.

Supporting Aarti Singh will be sister-in-law Kashmeera Shah, Asim's love interest Himanshi Khurana will enter as his support while Vikas Gupta will enter as Sidharth's supporter. Mahira, Vishal, and Shehnaz will have their brothers supporting them while Rashami will have her dear friend Devoleena supporting her. The recently evicted Shefali Jariwali will re-enter the house to support Paras.

It remains to be seen if Kashmeera's entry will create a spark inside the house. Will Himanshi and Asim reunite to give their relationship a new lease of life or Will Devoleena and Rashami's relationship turn sour after the former expressed her views about Arhaan?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates