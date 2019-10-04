Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati hail Arti Singh for playing torture task in dignified way

Bigg Boss season 13 has already created a huge roar with the show's torture task having taken place in the first week itself. With the contestants playing doctor and patient in this luxury budget task, it went a bit uphill when things started to go personal between the contestants to win this task!

One such incident which didn't go down too well amongst not only the housemates but viewers and the entire world of social media as well, from Twitterati to Instagram to every possible medium, was between Shefali Bagga and Arti Singh! Where Shefali took the task a bit too seriously and stooped down to the level of bringing Arti's personal life out in the open to try and get her to walk out! But being the strong girl that she is, Arti did shed a few tears in an emotional moment, but stood her ground, sat in her seat and didn't get up till the task was over, earning herself a strong point in return!

While Shefali received a lot of hate from people all over for using this kind of a tactic to win the task, Arti on the other hand got a lot of support and praise from Twitterati and other social media platforms, which were buzzing with love and admiration for the way Arti handled herself through this entire task!

@ArtiSingh005 she was superrbbb todayððððððð she just nailed it....she was the winner for me...n the whole team has done the task awesomely â¨ððð except that 1 creature ð¥´ð¥´ but seriously..today u made me cry...yaar...hats off to u...#artikiarmy #biggboss13 — bajajaachal (@bajajaachal1) October 2, 2019

#AartiSingh is right! There was no need to pass such cheap comments when she knows there's nothing like that between the two. Aarti knows since shifali is nominated she will pick up unnecessarily fights with all to be more visible. Footage hungry people. #BiggBoss13 #bb13 — ððROSHNIðð (@BeingR0shni) October 1, 2019

No noutanki No faltu ki achi banne ke kosis suljhi hui Dil ki Saaf ho ðð

Love you — Jyoti Rupað (@JyotiRupa6) October 3, 2019

Shefali ko personal attack nahi karna chahiye tha.. very disappointed.. Hats off to Arti God Bless! — Yuvraaj Rajput (@officialyuvraaj) October 2, 2019

Not only complimenting her for standing her ground throughout, it was also widely noticed that when Arti got her turn to torture Shefali during the second half of the task, she didn't go down the same way Shefali did just to get the upper hand, but in fact maintained her dignity and kept in line through the torturing process!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates