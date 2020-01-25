Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati slam Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan for insulting Arti Singh

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most controversial ones till date. From the contestants getting violent with each other to fights getting out of hand because their families have also been targetted, the 13th season has really been one roller coaster ride for all the housemates!

Last night's captaincy task aka 'makdi' task once again created a ruckus in the house as it was cancelled by Vishal who proved to be an unfair sanchalak, which in turn caused a huge fight amongst both the teams who once again went out of hand with their words and language.

The person who was targetted the most in the heat of the moment was contestant Arti Singh. As per what is coming up in tonight's episode, Rashami, Asim, and Shefali are seen reflecting on an old comment passed by Arhaan on how Arti is Siddharth's 'Fixed Deposit', which gets Arti in an anger frenzy on hearing this!

Though the word 'Fixed Deposit' for a girl has not gone down well at all with fans, well-wishers and mainly Twitterati! Who have gone all out to bash mainly Rashami and Arhaan for badmouthing Arti in this manner!

On of the Twitter user morphed Arhaan's picture and bashed him for insulting Arti.

Shame on u Calling a girl fixed deposit...this tell what's ur background#JusticeForArti pic.twitter.com/tc9KwfMl39 — Rashi..Artisingh_kiArmy♥ï¸ÂÂ (@ArtisinghFC) January 24, 2020

Another user took a dig at Arhaan and accused him of using Rashami Desai as his "credit card".

So #ArhaanKhan had the audacity to pass such cheap statement of FIXED DEPOSIT to a girl like Arti! Well who are you? Someone who is living on his girlfriends money! More precisely #RashmiDesai is CREDIT CARD to him!! #JusticeForArti pic.twitter.com/bKYe8RRd7K — Artisinghfc (@Artisinghfc1) January 24, 2020

