Bigg Boss 13: What is the truth behind Asim Riaz's social media popularity?

Published: Mar 03, 2020, 15:18 IST | IANS | Mumbai

During Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz was one of the most popular and talked-about contestants on Twitter, but now it seems those trends were manipulated!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Asim Riaz
Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz was one of the most talked-about contestants on social media. It is being claimed now that most of the Twitter trends in support of him were orchestrated.

Asim might have missed winning the Bigg Boss trophy, but he won hearts and garnered a wide fan following. In fact, there used to be different trends on Twitter almost every day during his stay inside the house.

Now, a Twitter handle with user name The Khabri has claimed that they used to urge celebrities to post in Asim's favour and get trends on his name.

"Look how we used to request celebrities and people with verified accounts to tweet for this ungrateful Asim… Check my Insta story for proofs," he tweeted. Take a look:

In the screenshots, one can see messages to influencers like Kamaal R Khan and Salil Anand requesting them to tweet using the trending hashtag for Asim.

Meanwhile, Asim is enjoying his new-found popularity. He will soon be seen in a music video along with actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

