Bigg Boss 13: When Vishal Singh confessed about being beaten up by her ex girlfriend to Shehnaaz Gill

With the finale of Bigg Boss just a few weeks away, housemates are now planning their life post the show. Being in the house of 4 months can be frustrating for some and for others it paves the way to closure in many situations. In the recent clip of Unseen Undekha on VOOT, Vishal Singh is seen speaking to Shehnaaz Gill about his ex-girlfriend and his plans to try to fix the situation post the show.

In a candid conversation with Shehnaaz, Vishal says, "I miss her." To which Shehnaaz replies, "Shut up and concentrate on the game." Vishal replies "I am concentrating on the game, what do you think? I am concentrating somewhere else?"

Shehnaaz imitates Vishal saying "I am missing her." Vishal then goes to say "No, I do, even before. Even when we didn't use to talk!" Shehnaaz then asks "Wil you meet her?" to which Vishal says "I don't know." Shehnaaz then advises him saying, "Meet her and also say sorry."

Vishal then says "Me only?" to which Shehnaaz explains to him saying "Always try to be big, somewhere down the line she expected." Vishal then says "I'll meet her at least once." Shehnaaz then mentions to him "One of the people always has to bow down in relationships. If you're getting hurt from inside, don't allow that to happen and say sorry." Vishal then says "I won't meet her for a relationship but for something good." Shehnaaz tells him, "Don't get beaten up there."

Vishal then reveals "She threw a slipper at me, I told you na!." Shehaaz then asks Vishal "Did she do the same outside as well? She must have been worse outside." Vishal nods his head and says, "The first time she hit me, I didn't ask to send her back, I said either her or me. I said so that she could learn and understand. You're getting paid and on a big platform. She'll care for this, but it's okay, she's very moody." Shehnaaz then says, "It's not about being moody, she'll do whatever she has to, won't think much."

