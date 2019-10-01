Bigg Boss 13: Why did Rashami Desai choose Paras Chhabra over Siddharth Shukla?

The Bigg Boss fever is finally on with its 13th edition flagged off by its contestants. Bigg Boss 13 has all celebrities and no commoners, which makes it more exciting for the viewers to watch. Seeing their favourite stars lead a commoner's life inside the house is what calls for a treat for the audience.

With each passing day, the drama is unfolding to a higher level. After the 'Bed Friends Forever' and the first task announced by Ameesha Patel, there's another scoop that we bring to you before the episode's telecast! Swaying to Lazy Lamhe, Ameesha Patel made a grand entry to introduce a new task called 'Malkin Chahti Hai'.

The girls of the house were asked to choose two boys for this series of games. Depending on the performance and results of the task, Patel gave black hearts to the boys. On the first day itself, the housemates began discovering each other's strengths and weaknesses as a volley of challenges are thrown at them. Siddhartha Dey and Azim Riaz were given black hearts.

For this task, Rashami Desai had to choose between Paras Chhabra and Siddharth Shukla. While Rashami and Siddharth have worked together in a few shows in the past, the contestants were sure of her handing over the 'red heart' to Siddharth.

However, she left everyone in a huge shock as she gave the 'red heart' to Paras. Rashami justified her decision by stating that Paras makes everyone feel comfortable, and talks to everybody while others restrict themselves to only interact with their bed partners. Another reason that the Uttaran actress gave was there was a rift created between her and Paras, post which, the latter tried to understand the situation from Rashami's point of view and apologised to her.

Paras Chabra, who recently acquired the tag of 'Sanskari Playboy', is sharing his bed with fellow contestants Aarti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. While this is just the beginning, it remains to be seen if these tasks make their bonds stronger or create rifts between them.

