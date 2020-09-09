Bigg Boss 14: Aamir Ali not to be a part of Salman Khan's show despite being offered a hefty amount?

Many wondered if Salman Khan's popular show Bigg Boss would find a place in the post-COVID world — after all, its theme of contestants living under one roof is at odds with social distancing, which is the need of the hour. As it turns out, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 are gearing up for the next season with the superstar host, but with a certain twist. The coronavirus pandemic has forced the makers to tweak certain rules for the contestants.

According to media reports, the show will have 5 popular faces with the lesser-known ones. There has been a lot of speculations about the probable contestants this season. Recently, news came in that television actor Aamir Ali was offered a huge sum to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. However, according to The Times of India, the actor has turned down the offer.

Speaking about it, a source informed the publication, "Budgets are tight this year but one of the highest sums has been offered to Aamir. He's a well-known face and while several females have been locked for the show, the popular male names are yet to be locked. The channel offered a lucrative deal to Aamir but he did not agree."

The source also added that the makers were keen on bringing the actor on board due to his personal life.

Rumours of Aamir and his wife Sanjeeda Shaikh's separation have started doing rounds on the internet for quite some time now. According to media reports, the duo is now living in separate homes and enjoying their life individually.

For the uninitiated, Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh became a household name because of their onscreen chemistry in 2007 show, Kya Dill Mein Hai. Later, Sanjeeda participated in Nach Baliye 3 with Aamir and the couple won the competition. Banking on the success of Nach Baliye 3, after winning hearts with her dancing prowess, the couple even hosted Nach Baliye 4. Sanjeeda tied the knot with Aamir on March 2, 2012.

Talking about Bigg Boss 14, the Salman Khan hosted reality show will be a unique one as the makers are planning some unique facilities for the contestants to keep them entertained. The makers have designed a unique set for this year's season. This season's house will have a mini-theatre, a restaurant, and even a mall inside the house. Over the past few days, rumours have been rife that Khan was being paid Rs 250 crore for the upcoming edition. However, a trade source insists the figure is way off the mark.

While the makers have not confirmed who will be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, media reports suggest Kumkum Bhagya actress Naina Singh, who plays Rhea Mehra on the show, has been confirmed as one of the contestants who will be an inmate on Bigg Boss 14. Two other contestants have been confirmed for the season - actresses Jasmin Bhasin and Nalini Negi. Salman Khan's discovery Sneha Ullal has also been approached for the upcoming season.

