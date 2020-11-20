Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav and Rubina reveal the secrets to their happy marriage

Legends say a great marriage isn't something that just happens; it's something that must be created. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have mastered the art of maintaining a fabulous marriage despite facing many adversities in the Bigg Boss house. In this BB14 Extra Masala clip, we witness an interesting conversation between housemates Abhinav, Rubina, Aly and Jasmin as they discuss the best aspects of being married to each other, as well as the little things they do to keep other feeling safe and happy.

During the conversation, Jasmin reveals, "I asked Abhinav, what are the five advantages of Rubina coming into your life. He didn't say love, space, companionship. Instead, he told me his sleep cycle has improved, he gets nice things to eat, I wear nice colours now, earlier I would only wear olive green or grey. I travel to different countries now. I was feeling better, now I feel mindblowing!"

When asked about the disadvantages, Abhinav stated, "The only disadvantage is there are no disadvantages!"

In a comedic turn, everyone cracked up when Aly mentions he doesn't get to reply to DMs! Rubina clarifies that isn't the case, saying, "I have never touched his phone, let alone check it. Ask him. Even when he was my boyfriend I didn't do it."

Agreeing with her, Abhinav adds, "It's up to us whether we want to make our partner feel secure or insecure. People get insecure when you start putting your phone face down, turn off your notifications. I just have this one pet peeve, when I'm doing something I want to concentrate on and the phone keeps going off for no reason 90 per cent of the time."

Their transparency and honest communication makes it clear why Rubina and Abhinav are the most-loved couple of the house. Do you agree with their take on keeping their marriage healthy? Catch all of the latest scoop on BB14 Extra Masala available only on VOOT.

