Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shehzad Deol: Bigg Boss is a pedestal in my career

Shehzad Deol, who was a finalist on season one of Ace Of Space, is now one of the participants of almost similar in concept - reality show Bigg Boss. It remains to be seen if his experience on the MTV show has helped him prepare for the ruthless world of the Bigg Boss house.

Deol in an exclusive interview with mid-day.com:

1. Considering the show is being held in between the coronavirus pandemic, did you have any apprehensions before taking up Bigg Boss 14?

Honestly, not really because I feel most of us were anyway being precautious and staying indoors so after being quarantined and going into the house, it's actually going to be one of the safer places to be as there is no interaction with the outside world.

2. Having been part of a reality show like Ace Of Space, do you feel you would have an advantage over other contestants in the show?

I am not sure of an advantage because each contestant comes with his or her own set of strengths. But yes since I have already been a part of two reality shows, it's not going to be as difficult to be locked away or tap into my competitive side, which is required in a competition.

3. What was your first reaction when you were offered Bigg Boss 14?

I was excited. For me, Bigg Boss is a pedestal in my career, a show which will give me an audience every single day for 3 months. I'm hoping to leave a mark which takes my career onto a path where I can continue entertaining my audience.

4. Have you followed the previous seasons of Bigg Boss?

I have seen the previous seasons, though not all but I have followed Gauhar, Gautam, Vikas-Shlipa-Hina, and the last season mostly throughout.

5. Who has been your most favourite Bigg Boss contestant so far?

Aah, that's difficult to choose but honestly, I love the way Shehnaaz entertained, Hina carried herself and Sidharth completely took over the screen. However, Shehnaaz takes the cake because she's from Punjab and truly she was very spontaneous and entertaining.

6. How do you plan to keep yourself sane in the Bigg Boss house?

By being myself and making sure that I am able to see through, think through, not react in the moment.

7. Any message for your fans?

This journey is going to be incomplete without their support and so I hope that they continue showering me with their support and love.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news