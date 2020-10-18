Bigg Boss 14: Did you know that Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya's first songs were similar?

It is a proven fact that nothing worth having comes easy just like struggles and challenges faced by the contestants of Bigg Boss. In the behind the scenes videos of Bigg Boss 14 are anything to go by, there is never a minute of boredom in Bigg Boss house. In the latest Bigg Boss Extra Masala clip streaming exclusively on Voot, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, and Nishant Malkhani were seen reminiscing about the early days of their career.

In a heartfelt conversation recollecting his struggling days, Rahul Vaidya expresses to his fellow housemates, "When I was 10-11-years-old, my mother asked me to sing on the stage for the first time. The first song of my career was Jai Ganesh. My vocals impressed a music teacher who asked my mother to admit me to an institute in Juhu".

The singer continued, "It took seven hours for us to reach the institute by bus. The teacher was very impressed by my singing. I used to go there every Monday-Wednesday-Friday to learn singing. Then we shifted to Mumbai and my real struggle began".

Listening to this, Jaan Kumar Sanu was quick to respond that "Even my first song was Jai Ganesh. I was three-years-old at that time and hadn't even learned talking properly".

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Housemate Jaan Kumar Sanu: My Mother Plays Role Of Both Parents

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news