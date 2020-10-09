Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan speaks his mind; Abhinav Shukla reveals he was once rescued!

The Bigg Boss house has always revealed contestants' personalities that they never knew they had. We've seen introverts turn into extroverts, the calm turn into aggressive people, and emotional people turn practical. It looks like we're in for another reality check as in the latest clip, Eijaz Khan is seen speaking with Gauahar Khan about him developing fondness towards Sara. From being a touch me not to revealing his soft corner, Eijaz surely has made progress.

In a candid conversation with Gauahar Khan, when Eijaz was asked, "Iss ghar mein likeminded kaun hai (Who's likeminded in this house)?" he replies in Hindi, "Don't know about likeminded, haven't understood that yet, but I spend a lot of time in the kitchen with Shukla (Abhinav) and Pavitra, and I like Sara a lot. She's always smiling, always happy, and I think she's very cute. I feel like giving her a hug."

While Eijaz is developing a soft corner for Sara, in another clip of Bigg Boss Extra Masala, Abhinav Shukla can be seen speaking with Pavitra Punia about being rescued from a dire situation. Abhinav revealed, "I was rescued once from a ledge, I was stuck there. It was like it was shown in the movie 127 hours, I was stuck for 16-18 hours. It was a tiny ledge. A rock climbing team from Pune who volunteer to rescue people in and around Maharashtra rescued me with ropes and all."

Catch the entire clip of Eijaz's brewing love story and Abhinav's rescue confession on Bigg Boss Extra Masala only available on Voot.

Also read: Rajesh Kumar On Bigg Boss 14: Hope Contestants Are Sporting Rather Than Being Abusive

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news