Bigg Boss 14: Fans trend #SidNaaz after Sidharth Shukla says he has 'a girlfriend at home'

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla confessed to having a girlfriend in a recent episode of reality TV show Bigg Boss 14, sending his fans in frenzy and making SidNaaz the latest buzzword on social media.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill's relationship was one of the most talked-about topics of Bigg Boss 13 and fans gave their bond a name -- #SidNaaz. The hashtag occasionally keeps on trending on social media even today.

Talk of Sidharth and his love life is back in the news after the actor, who returned for a couple of weeks as a Toofani Senior in season 14, was seen telling fellow senior Gauahar Khan not to touch him during a task because he has a girlfriend.

Check out the conversation here:

"You can't be touching me, I have a girlfriend at home," he said with a smile on his face.

Ever since, #IHaveAGirlfriendAtHome has been trending, along with #SidNaaz.

"Bring #SidNaaz content if u want to retain us," wrote one user.

"We were enough focused to hear, #SidharthShukla says "I have a girlfriend at home" #SidNaaz," said another.

One user shared: "We have got Shehnaaz Gill in the House."

"We are mad for sidnaaz and we are always with them till the end of our life, love u sidnaaz always," another wrote.

"Finally, he admitted… thanks to @gauharkhan," wrote a user.

"Awww finally he accepted that He is in love@ishehnaaz_gill please say "Yes" You're both deserve each other," shared one user.

Previously on Bigg Boss 14, evicted contestant Sara Gurpal teased Sidharth about Shehnaaz. "On behalf of the Punjab audience, I have to tell you, you are like a brother-in-law to us," she told him in Hindi. Sidharth was seen blushing as the other contestants had a good laugh.

