Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar, Sidharth and Jasmin get candid as they swap childhood stories

Bigg Boss 14 contestants got nostalgic during a fun conversation, as they opened up about the funny and creative ways in which their parents punished them in their childhood. Lounging around in the house, Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Jasmine Bhasin and other contestants had a laugh as they revealed stories about their parents' clever use of guilt to teach their kids a lesson.

Gauahar Khan revealed the sweet way her mother confronted her, sharing, "She would very lovingly ask me while going to sleep, 'Gau, you lied today, right?' I used to feel so guilty that I couldn't deny it. Then I used to admit that I did lie and Ammi would tell me that I shouldn't."

Adding to the sentimental atmosphere, Sidharth Shukla also shared a cute anecdote with his mother, stating, "When I was even younger, my mom would ask me, 'you fought in school, right? Your teacher told me, tell me the truth.' After everything had settled I would ask my mom, 'Mummy how did you know?' God tells mummy everything! And I would wonder what's going on between god and my mom? Don't I have a life?"

The contestants take us back to their childhood days as we reminisce about the blissful moments spent with our parents.

