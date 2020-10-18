Bigg Boss 14: Here's what Eijaz Khan feels about Nikki Tamboli

This year's Bigg Boss house is making the headline for all the right reasons whether it's seniors being the part of the show, contestant's fearless attitude or the timeless fights amongst the contestants for daily necessities. Ever since Nikki Tamboli has entered the house, she has never failed to turn everyone's head towards her with his outspoken opinions, her dressing sense to being the first contestant to be become confirmed by the seniors. In behind-the-scene footage of Exclusive Scoop on Voot select, Eijaz Khan and Nishant Singh Malkhani are seen talking about her.

While performing their household duties, Eijaz Khan was seen talking to Nishant Malkhani about Nikki. He says, "Mujhe dogale log pasand nahi hai, agar tumhe problem hai toh tum muh pe bolo, peet peeche nahi. Agey se dost, peeche se dushman, aise log mujhe pasand nahi hai. Nikki se main bahut chid raha tha pehele ki usme insaaniyat nahi hai kyuki hum bhooke rahe toh usko farak nahi pada. Lekin usme sab se aachi baat ye hai ki wo muh pe hai (I don't like people who are double-faced. If you have a problem with me, talk directly and not behind my back. This is why I don't like Nikki Tamboli. She does not have any humanity in her)".

Do you think Nikki Tamboli is doing right or is she just arrogant?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Day 11: Eijaz Khan Puts A Break On His Friendship With Pavitra Punia

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news