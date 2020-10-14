Bigg Boss 14: Housemates spill the beans about their dating lives; Jasmin reveals details about her childhood

We love watching the housemates grow closer to each other as they spill their deepest secrets and pasts. While lounging around and having fun in the living area, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Shehzad Deol and Pavitra Punia discussed a few interesting details about their love lives outside the Bigg Boss house.

In a candid conversation with Pavitra Punia, Punjabi heartthrob Shehzad Deol revealed his complex history with romance, saying, "If I fall for someone, I go all in, totally. It happened twice, but it wasn't reciprocated. Once I didn't realise for five months that I had feelings too, it was very complicated."

To make matters more entertaining, Rubina Dilaik poked fun at her husband Abhinav about his dating history, to which he innocently replied saying, "It's happened to me only once. Maybe I organised her refrigerator once, or fixed her car, or her car broke down in the middle of the road and I had screwdrivers with me."

On the other hand, Jasmin Bhasin reminisced about her childhood after the task of the week. In a heartfelt conversation with Eijaz Khan she reflected back on her childhood saying, "I was aggressive and would pick fights in my childhood. That side of me has resurfaced after many years. I was very stubborn as a child."

When Eijaz Khan asked her if she still is the same, she stated with pride that she's changed with age and that, "Personality changes over the years, you calm down, lots of things happen. You grow up, and in my life, it all looks like I'm nice and cool but I've made my life beautiful with my own hands."

