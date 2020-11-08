Bigg Boss 14 Day 30 Update: Kavita Kaushik to make a re-entry in the house, courtesy Salman Khan and Co

The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes have been synonymous to unending twists that constantly keep the housemates on the edge! The game is already at its peak but it reaches a new high every weekend as Salman Khan keeps adding unexpected surprises every time he meets the contestants. But the entertainment is only going to heightened from here on because 'Abhi Nahi Toh Kabhi Nahi'.

Promising that their weaknesses will become their strengths, their dislikes will become their decisions, their bonds will now become their strength and the audience will now get to see a new side to the housemates, the show will now get a new twist. With power-packed, entertaining performances, the contestants are set to give a glimpse of all that's in store.

While Eijaz and Pavitra have their love-hate game going strong, Nikki and Jaan are growing closer day by day. Abhinav and Rubina, too, have been each other’s lifelines inside the house from Day 1! Jasmine and Aly are the strongest together.

Rahul Vaidya on the other hand has been going strong individually, which reflects in his performance too as he shakes a leg on the song "I Am The Best" . His quirky antics often give an entertaining kick to the show.

Just a few days back when the fans were regretting Kavita's exit from the house, Bigg Boss has reignited their hope. Kavita Kaushik once again gets a chance to enter the house! However, second chances do not come easy.

Kavita will have to face an expert's panel that includes Kamya Punjabi, Surbhi Chandana, Vindu Dara Singh and Aarti Singh who will ultimately decide whether Kavita should get her golden chance or not!

Subjected to many questions and queries about her behaviour in her previous stint, the feisty Kavita will have to clear the air before she steps inside the house again.

Will Kavita re-enter the house? Will someone's journey end this weekend?

Unlock entertainment, excitement, and drama with MPL Presents Bigg Boss Powered by Dabur Dant Rakshak Ayurvedic Paste & TRESemmé, Beauty Partner Lotus Herbals, every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday- Sunday at 9:00 pm only on COLORS and watch before TV on Voot Select.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Day 29 Update: Angels And Devils Have A Mighty Clash Inside The House

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news