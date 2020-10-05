Bigg Boss 14: Meet the new Jodi of Siddharth Shukla as 'Jija' and Sara Gurpal as 'Saali'

Punjab's pataka Sara Gurpal, who has mesmerized everyone with her soulful voice and simplicity has made good relations with everyone in the house but a special on with Siddharth Shukla!

Sara Gurpal addresses Siddharth Shukla as Jija. Now we know that you'll be wondering how are these guys are related? So, Sara Gurpal belongs to Punjab, and so does Bigg Boss's ex-contestant and Siddharth's love interest, Shehnaaz Gill. As Sara and Shehnaaz both being from Punjab, Sara addressed Siddharth as Punjab's jija. This adorable gesture of hers left Siddharth blushing.

Have a look at the video right here:

We have seen all sorts of relations in Bigg Boss earlier, but this jija-saali duo will be a new one. Sara was seen adorably pulling Siddharth's leg by indirectly talking about the chemistry between #Sidnaaz in Bigg Boss 13. Not just the contestant enjoyed this conversation but the audience too! Are we going to see a strong friendship between Sara and Siddharth?

We have definitely loved the fun vibe between the new jija- saali duo of the, and it will be interesting to see these two bonding. Let's see where this relationship goes?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news