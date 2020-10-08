Bigg Boss 14: Naina Singh, Shardul Pandit, Rashmi Gupta to make a wild card entry?

After much speculation, Bigg Boss 14 has finally hit out television screens! The first week saw entry of freshers and seniors. Sidharth Shukla, Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan are the ex Bigg Boss contestants who are making all the rules now and the new contestants have no choice but to listen to them. The seniors will be staying in the house for two weeks. We will likely see some surprise eliminations and wild card entries.

Speaking about the latter, it seems the makers have already decided on the next wild card entrants into the house. According to media reports, the contestants have already been quarantined and will be entering the house soon. Talking to Pinkvilla, a source close to the development said, "Naina Singh, Shardul Pandit, Rashmi Gupta are definitely going inside the house. The fourth contestant could be between Pavitra Punia's ex Pratik Sehajpal. The contestants are already put under quarantine in a hotel in Mumbai."

According to the portal, the contestants will first be put in the secret room on the 16th after they meet and greet Salman Khan. Their entry will be kept mysterious with a task assigned to them.

Starting last week, some of the popular and unknown faces will be locking themselves in the grand-and-speculator Bigg Boss house providing us our daily dose of entertainment. While on the first day, the house was divided into freshers and seniors, the second day also saw the seniors continuing their domination inside the house. The seniors have taken their position seriously and are constantly trying to make life difficult for the contestants. The seniors engaged into a war of words, first with Rubina Dilaik and then with Pavitra Punia. Jaan is asked to get a mohawk haircut, while Nishant is challenged to wear a bikini for the entire week.

Focusing on the campaign of the season - 'Ab paltega scene, kyunki Bigg Boss dega 2020 ko jawab', the makers plans to go heavy on the digital front. From introducing a microsite featuring a wall of Bigg Boss memes and a UGC music video-based never seen before house reveal, it is going to be a delightful experience for the Bigg Boss fans.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Bigg Boss 14 makers to tweak certain rules for the contestants. In the new normal, Bigg Boss 14 contestants shot for their dance acts in advance, instead of performing live in the opening episode. The participants, who were put in quarantine, were tested again for COVID-19 before they entered the house. Unlike, previous season, there were no live audience when Khan introduced the participants.

The newest season of Bigg Boss will pack a punch with an all celebrity season raising the bar of excitement right from the beginning. With drama being whipped up at every step of the season, the viewers can surely expect a lot of fun and excitement.

Watch Bigg Boss 14 every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday- Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and Voot Select.

