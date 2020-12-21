Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan dances to Dhvani Bhanushali's Nayan on the sets

Pop Sensation Dhvani Bhanushali has truly had a marvellous 2020. Her numerous hit tracks have made her a household name, and we all have enjoyed shaking a leg to her tunes. The pretty songstress was on the sets of the popular reality show Bigg Boss to promote her single, and when it played, even Salman couldn't help but start grooving.

The starlet shone yet again as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan danced to her latest release 'Nayan' and the pair had a blast together.

In images shared on social media, we can see how the duo are having a gala time together! Fans have gone gaga over these pictures and have shared their love and appreciation for the same on various platforms.

T-Series' Nayan by Dhvani Bhanushali and Jubin Nautiyal, which released just a few weeks back has already crossed a whopping 52 million views on YouTube and counting!

As this year draws to a close, we reflect on how well it ended up being for India's Pop Princess, what with her single Vaaste crossing the 1 billion mark, and now Nayan's stupendous success on all the biggest music charts.

Nayan is a heartwarming ode to old school romance and brings Dhvani's versatility as an artist to the fore. Whether it's a dance track or a slow melody, her voice adds gravitas to any song. The pop sensation looks very chic in the track that has a neon-party theme to it.

Talking about it in a recent interview, Dhvani shared, "Nayan is a very special song for me. The idea started from this popular song in my mother tongue and what is created by Chetas and Lijo with Manoj Sir is extraordinary. It is a song in believing in love and not to lose faith in romance. 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone in various ways, it is my way to say good bye and spread some love. I am thankful to Jubin who has joined me in this song and Bhushanji for his constant faith and support. Special thank you to Radhika Ma'am, Vinay Sir for giving me these beautiful videos right from Leja Re, Vaaste and now Nayan."

Bhushan Kumar, T-Series, said, "We are trying to create music that caters to audiences across different ages, Dhvani is a singer who is talented and adored by several youngsters. We have seen her growing tremendously with her craft over the years and Nayan will be a treat for all music lovers in her and Jubin's voice."

