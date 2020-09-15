Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan's contestants to be quarantined before the show to avoid risks

Salman Khan's much awaited show may hit the tube on October 3, but the contestants may practise Bigg Boss-style isolation as early as next week. In their bid to ensure a safe environment for those involved with Bigg Boss 14, production house Endemol and the channel have drawn up protocols to be followed before and during the show. It is learnt that as per the rules, the participants will be quarantined in a Goregaon hotel from September 20 for over 10 days.

A source close to the development reveals, "The makers have roped in 15 contestants this year, hoping that more people will result in more drama. The participants will be tested for the virus before they practise self-quarantine at a hotel near Film City. After 11 days, they will again undergo a COVID test before entering the Bigg Boss house on October 1."



Pavitra Punia and Jasmin Bhasin are expected to participate in the show

Boasting spacious rooms and kitchen, the house, constructed at Film City, has been designed keeping the need of the hour — physical distancing — in mind. "Like every year, the inmates will perform to a song as part of their introduction. Given the restrictions, naturally there won't be a live audience," adds the source.

Contestants looking forward to spending time with the superstar host may be in for a disappointment this year. "Salman will be tested before he films the opening episode with them on October 1. However, post that, there will be no face-to-face interaction between the actor and them. Earlier, those eliminated would have a heart-to-heart with Salman upon their ouster; however, the practice has been dropped this year. The superstar will stay in his chalet and shoot his portions every weekend, communicating only remotely with the inmates."

mid-day reached out to the channel, which remained unavailable for comment.

