Bigg Boss 14: Siddharth Shukla reveals details about the time he stole money from his dad's wallet

Bigg Boss house contestants took a trip down memory lane with TV's beloved golden boy, Sidharth Shukla, who recently revealed scandalous details of his college life where he used to discretely steal money from his dad's wallet to impress girls. In a candid conversation Hina Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Gauahar Khan, and other contestants, the fan favourite contestant fondly recalled the memories of his late father in this shocking clip only on Bigg Boss Extra Masala exclusively on Voot.

Reminiscing about his early college days, Shukla recalled how he struggled to "patao" girls without any money to spend. He engaged the contestants with a riveting story of how he managed to steal some money from his dad, saying, "Dad ka wallet hamesha bhara hua rehta tha. Aur voh aapne paise systematically rakhte the, note wise. Pehle 500 ke, phir 100, phir 50, aur side pe aise 100 ke note dale hue. Toh maine socha yaar, itna paise, ghanta samajh main aaega kya paisa kahan hai. Maine socha yeh wale side pe papa bhar ke rakhte hain, mujhe nahi laga gin ke raha hoga, 2-3 baar maine liya. Aur mere dad ko pad gaya malum (My Dad used to keep good amount of money in his wallet. He used to keep it systematically. I thought of stealing from his wallet thinking he would never know. Unfortunately, I got busted after 2-3 times).

After getting caught, he proudly disclosed the clever way his parents put an end to his debauchery. One day before leaving for office, his dad told he family he was losing money. His mother masterfully suggested, "Ek kaam karo. Paisa kum hota hai na, aap likho kitna paise kum hua hai aur osko rakh do andar. Uska chit rakh do, aur phir kum hoga toh dekhte hain (My mother suggested my dad to keep a note of how much money he is spending and how much he has saved)."

It's safe to say Shukla never stole money from his dad again!

