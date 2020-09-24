Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla gives Jaan Kumar tips on acing the reality show

It’s back and it’s bigger, bolder and better! If you had any doubt about how the remaining months of 2020 would be, well COLORS’ Bigg Boss is sure to take care of your entertainment needs and get you some much needed clarity. For the first time in the history of the show, a contestant stunned everyone at the launch. Usually, the names of contestants are a heavily guarded secret.

Contestant no 1- Jaan Kumar was revealed at the press conference. Not just that, but Jaan also got a chance to talk to last season’s winner Sidharth Shukla who mentored the young musician and gave him some assuring tips on how to survive the house that has it all.

Sidharth Shukla, who was rather excited about how the contestants would perform this year, tested Jaan’s patience and played a fun game with him where he gave him situations and asked him his reaction to them. In the first situation, Sidharth asked Jaan how he would react if a girl were to throw tea on him. In a witty manner, Jaan said, "Since I am a singer, I would react in my own musical way. I would sing the song Ek garam chai ki pyali for her. And still if she does not calm down, I would have to use the ‘Sid’ approach and take a firm stand." Jaan also said that Sidharth, through his performance, has shown the country just how the Bigg Boss game is played and won with sheer determination and standing to your point.

The second situation, one that Sidharth often faced himself in the show is when he was provoked. Sidharth asked Jaan how he would deal if he were to be constantly poked and provoked by people. Jaan replied in a fiesty manner and quoted Rajinikanth and said, "Wolves always attack in packs while a lion walks alone. So if I am constantly poked, I would try and sort the matter. But if it gets too much, I will respond appropriately and it could be that they don’t like my responses!"

On a parting note, Sidharth Shukla told Jaan Kumar to be real and stand your ground for what you feel is right in order to make it to the end.

Will Sidharth’s advice help Jaan sustain through? Will a musical approach be appropriate through situations?

Unlock entertainment, excitement and drama with MPL presents Bigg Boss, powered by Dabur Dant Rakshak Ayurvedic Paste & Tresemme starting 3rd Oct 2020 and will air every Monday to Friday at 10.30 PM and Saturday - Sunday at 9 PM only on COLORS and streaming partner Voot Select ~

