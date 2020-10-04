Bigg Boss 14: Srishty Rode gives her 'bestie' Rubina Dilaik a digital send-off

On Saturday, we saw the premiere of Bigg Boss Season 14 amidst the pandemic and a season that is going to be unlike any other. While all precautions have been taken for the show and contestants were quarantined for the show, Bigg Boss has left no stone unturned for this season.

Former contestant Srishty Rode had walked away with a lot of positivity and bubbliness from the show. Two years ago, Srishty on the premiere stage of Season 12 was seen getting a send-off into the house from bestie Rubina. The two actresses had sizzled on stage on the popular song "Kamariya" before Srishty had walked into the house.

Now, this year for the 14th season of the show, actress Sristhy Rode has given her bestie a digital send off into the house. Srishty has put up a cute video on her social media recreating the same song and we must say this is adorable!

The actress in her caption has mentioned, "2 Years Ago Ruby you came to see me off into one of the most memorable journeys of my life, Bigg Boss. And today, here I am giving you a digital see off into the Bigg Boss house, the same pinch two years later. The pandemic may have changed the visual support but you know with all my heart, I am by your side! Have lots of fun and I can't wait to watch you and Abhinav, my favourite people on the show, everyday!!!!! @rubinadilaik @ashukla09 @colorstv #biggboss #biggboss14 #biggboss12 (sic)".

Must say, our industry has really learned how to overcome this pandemic and make the best of the times.

