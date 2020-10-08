Bigg Boss 14: Temperatures are soaring on Sid-Island; Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia lock horns on day 5

Bigg Boss 14 is off to a rocking start. With the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and one of the most-loved contestants of the season, Sidharth Shukla, in the house, the female inmates of the newest season are doing their best to impress him. In a recent promo shared on social media, we can watch the ladies grooving with Sid Shukla on 'Sid-Island', in a rain dance, and raising temperatures!

Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia can be seen trying to woo Sidharth Shukla as they dance with him. This looks like a task given to the ladies of the house, and we wonder who comes out triumphant!

There also seems to be a heated argument between Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia over food, something they had bonded over just a day ago, and some other duties. While Rahul reminds Pavitra that it's her duty to prepare food, Pavitra retorts by telling Rahul to go and clean the bathroom.

Which lucky lady will win the rain dance contest? What will be the result of Rahul and Pavitra's fight? Catch the latest episode tonight to find out!

Watch Bigg Boss 14 every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and Voot Select.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news