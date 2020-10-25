Bigg Boss 14: Twitterati support Rahul Vaidya after Pavitra's misogyny charge

A section of social media users came out in support of singer Rahul Vaidya after actress Pavitra Punia accused him of passing misogynistic remarks on her in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14.

Pavitra had a major fight with Rahul after she was told that latter was telling other inmates that she had a crush on Abhinav Shukla. The use of "crush" word did not go down well with Pavitra. "Tumhare jaise mard hote hain jo auraton pe lanchhan lagaate hain (men like you defame women)," Pavitra said during her spat with Rahul.

However, Pavitra's behavior has irked a lot of people. Many social media users feel that she has unnecessarily picked up a fight.

"The way this man is unapologetic and proud of it because he knows he isn't wrong," a user tweeted about Rahul. "I really failed to understand where was Rahul wrong, he frankly said Pavitra has crush which she herself said previously. The exaggeration from Pavitra was really not needed and is character assassination," another user tweeted.

"Everyone should learn from #PavitraPunia how to play woman card," a Twitter user said.

Many users compared Rahul to Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati. "Rahul is the new Gautam Gulati. He is a lone warrior," a user praised.

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever