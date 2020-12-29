Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta set to make a big revelation about his life

Bigg Boss 14 housemate Vikas Gupta is all set to make a revelation about his life in an upcoming episode of the controversial reality show. A segment of a new promo shows Vikas having an emotional breakdown as he shares his secrets with a few housemates including Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Without naming the issue or individual concerned, Vikas is seen speaking about how he has been "fighting that for four-and-a-half years".

Rubina seemed shocked as he said: "He and I were together for a year-and-a-half before he came into the show (Bigg Boss)."

He shared that he has not named this person but will now talk all about him.

In another segment of the promo, housemates are seen getting a shock as they will be punished for not making the nomination task a success, with the blame of spoiling the entire process being pinned on Nikki and Aly Goni.

In the promo, all contestants sit together in the living room, Bigg Boss is heard saying that Aly and Nikki have made it a habit to flout rules during the nomination task.

Rubina, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Arshi then express their anger over Bigg Boss' decision to punish all of them for spoiling the nomination task. Rubina and Rakhi tell Aly to play by the rules.

Arshi shouts: "They think Bigg Boss is their buddy. They have brought Bigg Boss from home. Now this girl will be the one to get eliminated, note my words."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever