Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan loses his cool; calls out Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli

With the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, the contestants are always on the edge to get feedback from host Salman Khan. Salman ensures that the housemates realise just how far they have gone and correct their attitude with his useful advice.

This time, it is Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli who are at the receiving end of Salman Khan's comments. In the previous episode, Jasmin Bhasin insulted Rakhi Sawant and spoke rudely about her looks. Jasmin, very casually commented on Rakhi's looks, and the two got into a heated argument.

While Jasmin and Rakhi have always had a prickly relationship, this time it seems like Jasmin went a bit too far. Her ally in this whole effort was Nikki Tamboli. Rakhi and Nikki, also, have not shared the best relationship so far in the show. When they recently had an argument, Nikki commented about Rakhi's hygiene and was rather crude in her observations.

When Salman Khan took the stage, he made sure that he set things right. Salman called out Jasmin Bhasin for her rude comments about Rakhi Sawant. When Jasmin tried to counter Salman with the fact that she was provoked into saying that, Salman Khan did not buy it at all. He tells her and Nikki very clearly that their attitude is not being appreciated one bit. He also reminds them that they are on national television and that there is no reason to put someone down in such a harsh manner.

Will Jasmin and Nikki learn a lesson this time? How will their relationship with Rakhi pan out?

